What the CDC says you should do if you believe you have coronavirus (COVID-19)
DETROIT – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines on what you should do if you are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19).
One of the most important things you can do to protect other people is to stay home. If your symptoms are mild and you’re able to recover at home without medical attention, do so. Do not leave your home and do not visit public areas.
As of Tuesday, Michigan residents are under a “stay-at-home” order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Under the order individuals may only leave their home or place of residence under very limited circumstances. This is intended to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
The number of cases in Michigan has continued to rise, but that doesn’t mean social distancing isn’t working. We likely won’t begin to see results for weeks.
Call a health care professional before leaving your home
Health care professionals are urging people to call or set up an appointment through telehealth before leaving their home. If you are having trouble breathing or any other emergency warning signs seek care immediately.
The state of Michigan has set up a hotline to answer questions. There are also multiple resources provided by health care professions in Michigan for people who intend on seeking care.
- Michigan’s COVID-19 Hotline: 888-535-6136 (Open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Michigan’s COVID-19 Email: COVID19@michigan.gov (Emails answered from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
If you are sick, and have a face mask available, you should wear it when you are around other people and put it on before you enter a health care provider’s office.
The CDC wants you to do the following if you are showing symptoms:
- Cover your coughs and sneezes
- Clean your hands often
- Avoid sharing personal household items
- Clean all “high-touch” surfaces everyday
- Monitor your symptoms
Subtle symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) to watch out for
The usual symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) include fever, cough and shortness of breath -- but there are other symptoms people should watch out for. The symptoms could appear 2-14 days after exposure.
Common symptoms:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Possible symptoms:
- Runny nose
- Congestion
- Sore Throat
- Body Aches
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
There are also reports of anosmia (losing your sense of smell) and dysgeusia (a change in your sense of taste). Neither symptom appears to be permanent.
When to seek medical attention
If you are showing “emergency warning signs” for coronavirus, seek medical attention immediately.
Emergency warning signs include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
If you are experiencing any other symptoms that are severe or concerning reach out to a professional immediately.
Has coronavirus impacted your life? There is help available:
