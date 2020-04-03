Home school: Share your video lessons!

We're all in this together.

Many of us are home schooling daily. Many of us are simply bored. Do you have a skill to share? We want you to help home school the Local 4 community.

From cooking to home improvement, magic tricks to science experiments, upload a video - one minute or less - of you teaching us how to do your skill. We might share it on Local 4 News Today.

Video tips:

Hold the phone horizontal. (it will look better on TV) Turn off any TVs or audio devices around you when you’re recording to eliminate extra audio. Make sure you have good lighting. Video shot outside in the sunshine always looks great. But if that’s not an option, make sure you shoot your video in a room with good lighting. Have fun! We’re hoping to educate and entertain Local 4 viewers.

Watch for your video on Local 4 News Today, weekdays from 4:30-7 a.m.

How to send us your video:

You can upload your video below, or you can upload it to YouTube if you prefer, and then email us (clickondetroit@wdiv.com) a link to the video with the subject line “Home School Video," along with your name, a short blurb about your video and your contact information.

Upload your video here: