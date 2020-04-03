Home school: Share your video lessons!
We're all in this together.
Many of us are home schooling daily. Many of us are simply bored. Do you have a skill to share? We want you to help home school the Local 4 community.
From cooking to home improvement, magic tricks to science experiments, upload a video - one minute or less - of you teaching us how to do your skill. We might share it on Local 4 News Today.
Video tips:
- Hold the phone horizontal. (it will look better on TV)
- Turn off any TVs or audio devices around you when you’re recording to eliminate extra audio.
- Make sure you have good lighting. Video shot outside in the sunshine always looks great. But if that’s not an option, make sure you shoot your video in a room with good lighting.
- Have fun! We’re hoping to educate and entertain Local 4 viewers.
Watch for your video on Local 4 News Today, weekdays from 4:30-7 a.m.
How to send us your video:
You can upload your video below, or you can upload it to YouTube if you prefer, and then email us (clickondetroit@wdiv.com) a link to the video with the subject line “Home School Video," along with your name, a short blurb about your video and your contact information.
Upload your video here:
