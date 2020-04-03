Michigan AG praises Home Depot’s efforts to slow spread of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel praised Home Deport for efforts the retailer has made to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Nessel, the big box hardware retailer has implemented multiple changes to help slow the virus while remaining open during the pandemic.

"My office has found Home Depot to be one of the large retailers taking important steps to ensure social distancing measures are in place at its stores and attempts are being made to slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting the number of customers allowed inside at any given time,” Nessel said.

Home Depot has gotten rid of promotions that could have led to more customers visiting its stores and has segregated products so customers are less likely to attempt to purchase nonessential items.

When Nessel’s office contacted Home Depot, the retailer said employees are at door to limit the number of people inside at a given time, and customers must wait 6 feet apart to enter the business.

Nessel urged other stores that are still open to follow Home Depot’s lead and enact similar measures.

Other changes Home Depot has taken include:

Closing stores early at 6 p.m. to allow more time for sanitization and restocking.

Limiting services and installations to those essential for maintenance and repair needs in impacted markets.

Asked associates to work from home where appropriate, and distributing thermometers to associates in stores and distribution centers and asking them to perform health checks before reporting to work.

Added employee bonuses, double pay for those working overtime, as well as paid time off for full-time and part-time hourly associates, and providing additional time off for associates who are 65 years of age or older, or determined to be at higher risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Providing paid time off for any associate who has contracted COVID-19 or those who are required to be quarantined, while also extending dependent care benefits.

Froze pricing on product categories in high demand due to COVID-19, while redirecting product shipments like N95 masks to be donated to hospitals, health care providers and first responders.

While Nessel recognized Home Depot, she has also cracked down on another big box home improvement store -- Menards.

According to Nessel, the retailer has been putting the safety of customers and employees at risk.

