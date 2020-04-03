Michigan Attorney General: Stop selling fake COVID-19 tests

LANSING, Mich. – Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office demanded two businesses to stop marketing and selling fake at-home COVID-19 test kits to Michigan consumers Wednesday.

The Attorney General’s letter was sent to VitaStik Inc. and $tronghold Inc. -- both registered in Las Vegas, Nevada, but operating in Beverly Hills, California. The kits were marketed at $25 each and described as being 96.3% accurate, with results available in 15 minutes.

The tests had not been approved by the FDA and the FTC has warned consumers that all such promotions are scams.

The Attorney General’s office said one business owner said the tests were going through FDA’s approval process, which the FDA denied.

Nessel’s office believed the businesses are in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act and demanded they stop selling the phony kits to Michigan consumers and provide refunds to any consumer who may have already purchased some.

Federal authorities may take further enforcement action. The company responded by saying it will comply with the office’s request.

“During public emergencies, it’s common for scams to become more prevalent and consumers must be cautious,” Nessel said. “I appreciate the consumer reports that continue to be filed with my office, and my Consumer Protection team and I will keep fighting to ensure hard-working, honest people are protected from scammers and price-gougers.”

Consumers can file a complaint online or by calling the Consumer Protection tip line, 877-765-8388. Hours of operation are between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

