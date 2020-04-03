Will Michiganders continue safe coronavirus (COIVD-19) practices as weather improves?

DETROIT – The weather in Metro Detroit is improving, but Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintains leaving your home should be very limited. With strict guidelines in place, will people continue to pay attention and stay safe?

UPDATE -- April 3, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 12,744; Death toll now at 479

Many people who have been stuck mostly inside their homes for weeks are looking forward to getting outside and enjoying the sun. But it’s still important to keep a safe space between each other to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We came out here to walk and the sun is shining,” resident Sandra Stapleton said.

People were out on the Detroit Riverfront to enjoy the vitamin D.

Health professionals say getting outside is good for you, but it’s important to maintain a safe distance.

“Yeah, I’ll be six feet away from each other, waving and yelling way over there,” one resident said.

While Detroit’s public areas are open, other cities have had to crack down.

New York shut down all public areas, including playgrounds. Basketball rims have been removed from courts.

In Chicago, the lakefront is closed indefinitely.

“Getting outside is good, but we want to make sure you’re not taking risks,” Whitmer said.

Based on Friday, people are getting out of their homes while still following the social distancing guidelines.

If you are outside, use your best judgement to stay safe, officials said.