10-year-old western Michigan boy struck and killed by pickup truck

20-year-old pickup driver grading driveway when boy was struck

AP, Associated Press

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 10-year-old western Michigan boy has been struck and killed by a pickup truck.

WOOD-TV reports Saturday that the child was hit about 7:30 p.m. Friday in Newaygo County’s Bridgeton Township, north of Grand Rapids.

He later was pronounced dead at a hospital. Sheriff’s deputies say the 20-year-old pickup driver was grading a driveway when the boy was struck.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.