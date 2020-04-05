Beaumont Health caring for 1,074 COVID-19 patients, urges health systems to prioritize transparency

Beaumont Health announced Sunday that the health system is caring for 1,074 confirmed COVID-19 patients throughout the state of Michigan, as the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic rapidly evolves.

In the announcement, Beaumont Health CEO John Fox urges the Michigan government to require health systems to be more transparent with the public and to share more complete data.

“Some other health systems in our region are also seeing large numbers of COVID-19 patients. However, without an accurate daily census report that indicates how many COVID-19 confirmed patients are in each hospital and how many in each hospital are still awaiting test results, it is impossible to know how different parts of Michigan are being affected by the virus," Fox said. “About half of the patients in Beaumont hospitals that are tested for COVID-19 are confirmed as positive. Even with the limited information we have, we know southeast Michigan is the state’s ground zero for the pandemic.”

Beginning Sunday, Beaumont will share more complete data and a graph on its website each day to show the number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized at Beaumont locations, officials said. Beaumont originally started sharing a daily COVID-19 update days after receiving their first confirmed case on March 13, officials say.

“Beaumont believes the state needs to collect accurate, real-time data from all hospitals across Michigan and share it in an open and transparent way, just as we have been doing at Beaumont Health,” said Fox. “As the state’s largest health system, we have been advocating for this both publicly and behind the scenes. This is an unprecedented situation. Faster action is needed to ensure we can care for the influx of COVID-19 patients over the next few weeks and months, in addition to those we serve who need emergency or trauma care, have heart attacks, give birth or need other truly emergent medical services.”

Beaumont officials also say their predictive models have identified an expected surge of patients at Beaumont and other health systems later in April or early in May.

Beaumont’s announcement listed the follow steps the health system is taking in response of the COVID-19 pandemic:

“I have been visiting all of the Beaumont campuses and have watched our team work so well together. Their response to this pandemic has been stunning and inspiring. We are all working long hours, seven days a week, and I am so proud of our team,” Fox said. “As I visit each of our hospital sites, it is also wonderful to see thank you signs and blue ribbons supporting our heroes. We truly have an extraordinary team. That said, we all must acknowledge all the frontline health care workers treating COVID-19 patients throughout Michigan and beyond. They truly are health care heroes.”

