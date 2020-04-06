Evrod Cassimy on his recovery from COVID-19: ‘The world is in color again’

DETROIT – I’m coronavirus free! I am fully recovered from COVID-19!

I’m screaming that with a huge smile on my face as I think back to the last two weeks I endured. I’m sitting in my office at home, sipping a cappuccino from my favorite mug this morning. It’s a glorious feeling.

While that statement rings true, there is a whole lot of guilt that comes with that statement -- survivor’s guilt. How can I be so happy when people are dying from this nasty virus? I just learned today that someone I know passed away from it, and many others I know are fighting it in the hospital or at home.

Please note, I said the name of the virus once at the beginning, but I can’t any longer. It hurts. It’s emotional. I’m still in shock that I got it, but all that is past me now. Waking up now, fully recovered, is like waking up and the world is in color again.

Color? Yeah I know what you’re thinking. The country is definitely still in black and white. That’s not true for me. I’m so excited to be alive. There are so many things I’m looking forward to doing that I haven’t taken for granted these past few days I’ve been back to 100% health. Things like hugging my wife and children, eating (I lost my appetite and didn’t eat a meal for two weeks), going outside and playing with the kids in the backyard, bike rides, driving a car (just around the block and back because I can now) and watching TV, just to name a few. Do you know how many shows I missed on NBC being sick?

I’m also writing more music during this time. Writing has always been what I love to do in my spare time. Coincidentally, a song on my most recent album is called “Trapped” and shares how I’m sure we’re all feeling during this time. Listen here.

I have a lot to write about these days and I can’t wait to share it with you in the coming months. I have some music I recorded before I got sick that I’ll be sharing shortly so make sure you follow me on all social media to be the first to know.

Most importantly, I missed you! I missed being on the air informing you of what’s going on in Southeast Michigan. I’m glad to be able to share my story as a story of hope. Here’s a positive story after testing positive. I’m so thankful that each and every one of you reached out with prayers, kind words and messages of hope. Now I want to share that with you.

This is a Time 4 Us. I’m spending the time I’ve lost for two weeks being sick with my family now. I couldn’t be happier. In fact, the photo you’re looking at is from yesterday, when we went on a family bike ride. You have NO IDEA how good it felt. I want you to share your photos and videos of how you’re passing the time. Just click here:

We’re passing the time by home schooling my oldest son who is in second grade. Our teachers deserve a huge badge of honor (and a pay raise) because it’s not easy. I’ll be broadcasting from home all this week and I want you to share some of your homeschool tips and trips via video. I’ll be sharing some of those awesome videos on the air every day this week. Click here to submit.

After this week, I’ll be officially back in the studio. I’m so excited to rejoin my Local 4 family on Monday. I know things have drastically changed, but when you have resurfaced from where I have been, even a hint of normalcy is better than being sick.

Lastly, I want to say that I’m praying for each and every family that’s lost a loved one to this nasty virus. I’m also praying for those who are sick. There is light at the end of the tunnel. I love you all and thank you for caring for me and my family. We made it through and we have so much in store for you on Local 4 News Today. Stay tuned!