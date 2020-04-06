FCA plans to restart US and Canadian operations amid virus outbreak

DETROIT – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles intends to progressively restart its U.S. and Canadian manufacturing facilities beginning May 4.

The status of production at FCA’s Mexico operations will be the subject of a separate announcement.

“FCA continues to make the health and well-being of its employees a top priority,” said the automotive company in a statement released Monday.

“During this current production pause, we are working with government officials and our unions to implement new procedures to certify the daily wellness of our workforce while also redesigning work stations to maintain proper social distancing and expanding the already extensive cleaning protocols at all locations. As a result of these actions, we will only restart operations with safe, secure and sanitized workplaces to protect all of our employees.”