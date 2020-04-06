Here’s how high schoolers can sign up for MSU Extension’s ‘Adulting 101’ class online

EAST LANSING, Mich. – MSU Extension is offering a new, free online class for high school upperclassmen during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

MSU Extension is offering a free “Adulting 101” class for juniors and seniors in high school.

The class includes information about budgeting, credit scores, paying rent and household tasks.

The class is run via Zoom.

Click here to sign up, or contact Michelle Neff at 989-429-2359 or hydemich@msu.edu.