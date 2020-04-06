Longtime Metro Detroit educator Brenda Perryman dies from COVID-19

DETROIT – Coronavirus (COVID-19) stole another powerful and important voice in the Metro Detroit community.

Brenda Perryman was a teacher, an advocate and a person who loved the world and the people in it. Local 4′s Paula Tutman spoke to a small group of her friends and loved ones about their loss.

Perryman could sit in a crowded room and say nothing but everyone would still know she was there. She had a presence that quietly dominated every space that she inhabited. She was a teacher, a poet and artist -- a connector of people.

Perryman hosted a show on WHPR. Facebook is filled with tributes to her simply because she was an educator to the masses, she still had time to connect with people and make them feel like they were the only one in the room. She taught speech and drama at the high school and college level.

Her loss opens a huge hole for the entire world at a time when we are asked to isolate ourselves. On Monday, many were brought together to grieve the incredible life and contributions of one more shining light that has been turned off for us all.