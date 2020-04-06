Metro Detroit store concerns: Nonessential items for sale, ‘mall-walking,’ crowds

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Employees at some Metro Detroit stores said they are concerned about the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) because nonessential items are still for sale and customers are “mall-walking” and passing time inside stores, creating crowds.

Stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot remain open because they sell essential items, but they’re getting crowded by customers buying nonessential items, including gardening supplies.

At Lowe’s in Madison Heights, Local 4 cameras captured shoppers buying rakes, mulch and garden supplies. At Home Depot, there were large crowds and long lines, with many people buying nonessential items.

Government officials allowed the retailers to stay open during the pandemic because they sell essential items to make people’s homes livable -- water heaters, lights and more.

Local 4 didn’t receive a comment from Lowe’s as to why the garden center is open, but several Lowe’s and Home Depot employees told Help Me Hank that they’re concerned about crowds of people coming to kill time, browse or “mall walk,” since the real malls are closed.

Employees are worried about their safety and the safety of customers.

Police have ticketed some stores and shoppers they feel were not abiding by the state’s rules.

You can hear from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in Hank Winchester’s full story in the video above.