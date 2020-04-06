39ºF

All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan Health starts reporting number of discharged COVID-19 patients

Update expected daily

Susana Hernandez

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan Health will begin to report the number of patients discharged from their care.

The page will be updated daily here.

As of April 5, 114 patients have been discharged and 3,006 patients have been tested at the University of Michigan Health system’s hospitals.

In the state, there are 15, 718 positive cases of COVID-19 as of April 5 and 617 deaths.

