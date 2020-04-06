Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday night

DETROIT – Michigan’s death toll related to coronavirus (COVID-19) rose to more than 600 on Sunday.

Here’s what happened Sunday:

The White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, said Metro Detroit -- specifically Wayne and Oakland counties -- could hit its peak in the next six or seven days.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order renewing restrictions on entry into care facilities and juvenile justice facilities until May 3.

The order was originally issued on March 14.

The order now requires facilities to use best efforts to facilitate remote visitations between individuals under their care and their loved ones, using phone or video conferencing software.

Beaumont Health bioengineers have created a process to disinfect used N95 masks.

The two-step process is aimed at protecting caregivers and extending usage. Instead of discarding a mask after a single use, the new process and technology adapted by Beaumont will allow many masks to be used two or three times.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 15,718 as of Sunday, including 617 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 14,225 confirmed cases and 540 deaths Saturday.

The National Postal Mail Handlers Union announced the first known mail handler death related to the COVID-19 outbreak

Anthony Smith worked at the Detroit network distribution center for the United States Postal Service for thirty years, officials said. Smith was also an Army veteran who served 12 years in the military.

With Passover and Easter Sunday happening within the next week, it’s an important time for many religions.

Several church goers gathered in person in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic at Southfield Reformed Presbyterian Church on Passover Sunday -- services that are also streamed online every Sunday.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

