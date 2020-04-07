Coronavirus taking toll on hospital workers in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Coronavirus (COVID-19) is taking its toll on the frontlines at two of Metro Detroit’s largest health systems.

Henry Ford Health System announced that 600-700 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Beaumont Health announced that they have 1,500 staff members staying home because they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Beaumont said employees will stay home for a minimum of seven days and until they no longer have symptoms.

They also must not have a fever or other symptoms for at least three days before returning to work.

Beaumont released the following statement:

“We are following CDC guidelines and asking staff to stay home when they are sick and/or have COVID-19 symptoms. At this time, we have about 1500 staff members staying home because they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19. These employees will stay home for a minimum of seven days and until they no longer have symptoms. They also must be free of fever and other symptoms for at least three days. During this period of time, we are not requiring employees to use their paid time off. Our employee health group is working with each of these employees.”

