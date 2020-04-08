GM awarded government contract to build 30,000 ventilators

DETROIT – General Motors has been awarded a contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to build 30,000 ventilators by August.

The government said this is the first contract for ventilator production rated under the Defense Production Act. The total contract price is $489.4 million, calling for 30,000 ventilators to be delivered to the Strategic National Stockpile by the end of August 2020 with a production schedule allowing for the delivery of 6,132 ventilators by June 1, 2020.

GM said it is working with Ventec Life Systems to produce the machines:

“GM and Ventec Life Systems are working with speed and urgency to arm front-line medical professionals with the critical care ventilators they need to treat seriously ill patients,” reads a statement from the automaker. “GM is proud to deploy its purchasing and manufacturing capability alongside the respiratory care expertise of Ventec. We remain dedicated to working with the Administration to ensure American innovation and manufacturing meet the needs of the country during this global pandemic.”

GM said it will produce more than 10,000 new ventilators a month with production starting this month. The ventilators will be built at GM’s plant in Kokomo, Indiana.

Meanwhile, GM is producing face masks at its plant in Warren, Mich. When at full capicity, GM said it expects to delivering about 1.5 million masks each month.