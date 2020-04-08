Metro Detroit election clerks discuss plans for upcoming elections

DETROIT – An important and frank discussion with area clerks on the plans they're already making to secure the ability to vote.

About 20 Michigan communities have elections in May. Michigan’s next primary is in August. The big show is the November general election.

County, City and Municipal clerks are notorious for planning in advance but COVID-19 has created unique challenges to fight voter suppression, to insure secure voting and to dispel deliberate message campaigns to erode trust in the system.

Local 4 put together seven clerks from both political parties, from sample communities in the tri-county area to discuss plans already in the works for upcoming elections, should we still be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch the full, unedited conversation below.