Travelers who usually cross US-Canada border for Easter holiday reminded to make alternate plans

DETROIT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Detroit Field Office is reminding travelers that land border crossings are closed to all nonessential travelers.

Essential travel is allowed, returning U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents are allowed to cross. Commercial trade travel is also permitted.

Officials: Rumors that US-Canada border is closed for essential health care workers are not true

The Easter holiday is a time where many families cross the border. Nonessential travelers who usually cross the border are asked to make alternate plans and stay home if possible.

The CBP wants to remind the health care professions and commercial drivers delivering critical supplies that they are appreciated for the work they continue to do.

“The men and women of CBP stand proud of the medical workers and other essential travelers who cross the border every day to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic," says Christopher Perry, Director, Field Operations. “We thank you for what you do to protect us and keep the nation moving.”