Detroit Pistons truck used to pick up personal protection equipment donated from Cleveland Clinic

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons offered one of their trucks to pick up personal protection equipment from the Cleveland Clinic and deliver it to the Henry Ford Health System.

The Cleveland Clinic offered 16,000 pieces of personal protection equipment and intensive care unit gowns available to be donated to doctors in Detroit. The equipment was delivered Thursday afternoon.

The Pistons have also partnered with the city of Detroit on a public service announcement encouraging people to stay home, stay safe and not engage in basketball games.

The organization made a #375,000 funding grant to Forgotten Harvest last week in conjunction with Wayne County and corporate partners.

The new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center has also been made available to state government officials as a place to house health care professionals or COVID-19 patients if designated.