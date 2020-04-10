Michigan health insurance companies agree to make coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment free

DETROIT – Nearly all of the major health insurance companies in Michigan have agreed to waive costs -- including copays and deductibles -- for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and treatment.

UPDATE -- April 9, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 20,346; Death toll now at 959

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services worked with insurance companies to waive the costs.

“Michiganders that are fighting for their lives should not have the extra burden of fighting with their health insurer to cover the costs of their care,” Whitmer said. “I am thankful that health insurers agreed to cover Michiganders’ coinsurance, deductibles, and copays as we fight this virus. It’s going to take all of us doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. We will get through this together."

Here are the insurers that agreed to waive cost-sharing:

Aetna Better Health of Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network, MI Blue Cross Complete

HAP, Alliance Health

Humana Insurance

McLaren Health Plan

Meridian Health Plan

Molina Healthcare Michigan

Physicians Health Plan (PHP)

Priority Health, Priority Health Insurance Co., Priority Health Choice, Total Health Care

United Healthcare Insurance, United Healthcare Community Plan

Residents with these health plans won’t be charged for coronavirus-related treatment, including primary care visits, lab testing, emergency room trips, ambulance transportation or Food and Drug Administration-approved medicine and vaccines for COVID-19, when available, officials said.

“This announcement is a clear demonstration of our governor’s ability to get things done for Michiganders during this emergency,” DIFS Director Anita G. Fox said. “I applaud these health insurers for working with Gov. Whitmer to remove financial barriers for those seeking treatment during this crisis.”

READ: Travel between residences in Michigan prohibited in new ‘stay home’ order restrictions

The waived cost-sharing applies to commercial health insurance products from the insurers. Residents with questions about their specific coverage should contact their health plan provider directly.

DIFS can help consumers with health insurance questions and complaints. The Michigan Health Insurance Consumer Assistance Program can provide shopping tips and help answer questions about health insurance, including Special Enrollment Periods for those experiencing job loss or an income reduction. call DIFS at 877-999-6442 or email at DIFS-HICAP@michigan.gov.