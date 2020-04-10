What happens if you violate Michigan’s stay-at-home order?

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state’s stay-at-home order Thursday, while adding several restrictions that weren’t in the original order.

For instance, in the new order, which will be in effect until April 30, prohibits people from traveling between residences they may own.

Also, it imposes stricter rules stores must follow to reduce foot traffic, including limiting how many people are in a store at a time, adding six-foot markers on the ground where customers will wait to enter and closing areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, and paint.

As the previous order did, the new one limits gatherings and requires all workers who are not necessary to sustain or protect life to stay home.

Both businesses and people who violate the order, which intends to promote social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, are subject to penalties.

If you violate orders related to the outbreak, you could receive a civil fine up to $1,000.

Criminal penalties also remain an option that prosecutors could choose.

Business violations

Businesses deemed nonessential that remain open risk a fine of $500 or 90 days in jail.

An entity that violates the orders will be referred to licensing agencies if they are regulated by a licensing agency.

Nonessential employees being forced to work can can file a complaint for working in hazardous conditions with the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

There are penalties for employers who punish whistleblowers who turn in businesses still operating illegally.

