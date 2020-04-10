43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Watch live: Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing

US cases continue surging

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, National, News, Coronavirus Cases, White House Coronavirus Task Force, Donald Trump, White House, Pandemic, Health, Politics
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – Watch coronavirus livestream coverage of the outbreak as COVID-19 spreads, impacting markets and daily life across the U.S. and abroad.

President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force will be holding a briefing at 1:30 p.m. Friday. You can watch the briefing in the video below.

NEW: Trump administration OKs talks on virus aid bill

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: