Watch live: Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing
US cases continue surging
WASHINGTON – Watch coronavirus livestream coverage of the outbreak as COVID-19 spreads, impacting markets and daily life across the U.S. and abroad.
President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force will be holding a briefing at 1:30 p.m. Friday. You can watch the briefing in the video below.
NEW: Trump administration OKs talks on virus aid bill
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.