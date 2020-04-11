Metro Detroit weather: High Wind Watch issued

DETROIT – Our holiday weekend weather will gradually become increasingly active over the next 48 hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

After a dry Saturday evening, scattered showers develop in the post-midnight period. Lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:11 p.m.

Easter Sunday will bring more scattered showers to the area, but I want to emphasize that it won’t rain all day. In fact, the day could start mainly dry, with showers more prevalent in the afternoon, followed by a break Sunday evening. Highs approaching 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) are certainly acceptable to take a walk or bike ride -- just check the radar on the free Local4casters weather app to get a handle on when you can head out. South wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday’s sunrise is at 6:57 a.m.

Rain redevelops Sunday night, with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid 50s (11 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Monday starts with rain, and the wind when we wake up won’t be noteworthy. However, a potent cold front crossing the area mid-to-late morning will cut off the rain, and generate strong winds gusts as the front itself arrives, as well as behind it. Gusts from the west could exceed 50 mph, so the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday.

As for temperatures, we’ll wake up to mild low-to-mid 50s (11 to 13 degrees Celsius), with temperatures crashing into the low-to-mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) by afternoon.

The cold air sticks around for a while, with highs only in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) Tuesday through Thursday.