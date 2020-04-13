‘People are fed up’: Michigan’s extended stay-at-home order draws criticism, protest

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extended stay-at-home order is generating negative feedback, including a protest planned for Wednesday.

“I just never in my life fathomed that I would live in a place where my government told me what I could and couldn’t buy at a store. It’s bizarre," said Matt Seely, of the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

The organization has planned a car rally in Lansing to protest the governor’s extended order. Whitmer signed the new order aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) last week.

Whitmer restated her concerns Monday about a lack of personal protection equipment and how Metro Detroit hospitals are operating at capacity.

“I want you to have your freedom. I want mine, too,” she said. “We will get to a place where we can be with our family and friends again.”

Seely said protesters who participate in Wednesday’s rally are asked to stay in their vehicles to adhere to social distancing.

“We want to maintain social distancing, but just in numbers show that people are fed up. They are outraged by this order and just, it’s enough,” he said.

Whitmer said during a press conference that the Michigan Conservative Coalition is backed by the DeVos family. Whitmer decried the education secretary’s involvement in the protest, but Seely said the group has never received money from the DeVos family and said the governor is mistaken.

The DeVos family’s spokesperson released the following statement in response:

“Contrary to the governor’s statements, the DeVos family hasn’t spent a dime on this protest nor has it offered prior support to the organizing entity. The DeVos family, however, understands the frustration of fellow Michiganders as elements of the governor’s top-down approach appear to go beyond public safety. Michigan deserves competent governance, not baseless attacks.”

