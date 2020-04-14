Michigan lawyers offer free legal services to coronavirus frontline workers

LANSING, Mich. – The State Bar of Michigan (SBM) announced Tuesday a new initiative to provide free legal services to frontline workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today

SBM’s “A Lawyer Helps” program will assist medical workers and first responders to prepare legal documents such as wills, medical powers of attorney and financial powers of attorney. Frontline workers will get paired with an attorney using the program’s Frontline Responders Legal Helpline, officials said.

Medical workers and first responders can access the free services by calling 800-968-0738 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Monday-Friday. Individuals can also fill out a form online to receive services by clicking here.

Attorneys interested in volunteering their services can apply here.

“The people who are on the front lines of the coronavirus fight are putting their lives on the line to help us all," said SBM president Dennis Barnes. “I’m pleased that through this service Michigan’s lawyers will have a tangible way to say ‘thank you.’”

Read our latest COVID-19 news here.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines.

Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):