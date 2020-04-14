Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Monday night

DETROIT – On Monday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the coronavirus (COVID-19) curve is starting to flatten in some parts of the state due to social distancing measures.

Here’s what happened Monday:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a coronavirus media briefing on Monday, reporting that the state’s case trajectory may be starting to flatten.

Whitmer said the data shows that the state is starting to flatten the curve, specifically in southeast Michigan, but residents must continue to follow social distancing guidelines to prevent another rise because the slower growth is the result of residents following distancing measures.

United Commercial Food Workers President Marc Perrone said 30 union members across the country have died from coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Monday.

Four of those workers were from Michigan Kroger stores.

Unemployment benefits are now open for self-employed, contractors and gig workers.

Michigan’s self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers affected by COVID-19 can now apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Green For Life (GFL) Environmental waste services announced Monday it will pick up yard waste in Metro Detroit, days after saying the service would be suspended.

The suspension was supposed to begin Monday, but the company said it will be picking up the waste beginning Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extended stay-at-home order is generating negative feedback, including a protest planned for Wednesday.

“I just never in my life fathomed that I would live in a place where my government told me what I could and couldn’t buy at a store. It’s bizarre," said Matt Seely, of the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

The organization has planned a car rally in Lansing.

Gov. Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Monday temporarily extending the expiration of valid driver’s licenses, state identification cards and commercial vehicle registrations that would have otherwise expired amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency declaration.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 25,635 as of Monday, including 1,602 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 24,638 confirmed cases and 1,487 deaths Sunday.

The official recovery rate is 433.

Pistons owner Tom Gores and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that Gores purchased 100,000 PPE masks for deployment and use by the city of Detroit.

The surgical-grade masks will be provided to Detroit police officers, firefighters, bus drivers and other city workers serving the public in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Beaumont Health is launching a large new study to test for coronavirus (COVID-19) antibodies.

It will test the blood of employees, affiliates and some inpatients to try and determine who has been exposed to the virus and what that could mean going forward.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

