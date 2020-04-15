Fashion designer teaches Metro Detroit children how to sew masks to fight coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit fashion designer taught children how to sew in order to create face masks for people who need them during the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Students who have been feeling helpless during the pandemic are now finding a way to spread kindness.

“Kids are sewing a ton of masks,” fashion designer Elena Victoria said. “It’s amazing to see.”

The work is helping doctors and nurses at hospitals in Metro Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis

Metro Detroit children as young as 8 years old and as old as 13 years old are participating.

“I taught them to even do it using an old bedsheet,” Victoria said.

Victoria, of Royal Oak, has worked for well-known clothing lines such as Abercrombie and Fitch, but these days, she’s making more of an impact than ever.

“People who haven’t sewn in years are pulling out their sewing machines,” Victoria said. “I have an 8-year-old in Grosse Pointe who is sewing along with her mom.”

When her students saw there was a mask shortage for hospitals, they knew they had to answer the call for help. Victoria said it pretty much happened overnight.

She said she’s busier than ever with virtual sewing lessons. Her students use whatever they have on hand.

Several hundred masks have already been donated to doctors and nurses at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak and Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

“Little acts of kindness throughout all of these -- we need to be part of the solution as well,” Victoria said. “It says a lot about the community.”

In return, the students are feeling their own sense of accomplishment from seeing the positive impact they’re having by spreading kindness one homemade face mask at a time.

“I think it was a big thing for them to be part of a solution,” Victoria said.

Click here if you have a child at home who’s interested in sewing and looking for a way to help.