List: Forgotten Harvest distribution schedule for upcoming weekend
Locations, dates listed for April 16, 17 food distribution
Forgotten Harvest will distribute food to Metro Detroiters in need on April 16, 17 in support of the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief effort.
Food will be distributed at the following locations and times:
Thursday, April 16
- Welcome Missionary Baptist Church/USDA (143 Oneida Street, Pontiac)
- 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and noon
- Pilgrim Baptist Church/USDA (18474 Binder Street, Detroit)
- 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Second Canaan Missionary Baptist Church/USDA (9435 Hayes Street, Detroit)
- 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and noon
- Historic King Solomon Church (6100 14th Street, Detroit)
- 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Wayne County Community College (5901 Conner Street, Detroit)
- 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and noon
- New Haven High School (57700 Gratiot Ave, New Haven)
- 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and noon
- St. Clement Catholic Church (347 S. Main Street, Romeo)
- 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Friday, April 17
- First Baptist Church of Holly/USDA - Semi (15030 N. Holly Road, Holly)
- 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and noon
- New Providence Baptist Church (non-mobile, no USDA) (18211 Plymouth Road, Detroit)
- 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and noon
- Bussey Center for Early Childhood Education/USDA (24501 Fredrick Street, Southfield)
- 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and noon
- Solomon’s Temple Church/USDA (2326 7 Mile Road East, Detroit)
- 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church (non-mobile, no USDA) (18016 Riopelle Street, Highland Park)
- 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Gompers Elementary/Middle School (14450 Burt Road, Detroit)
- 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and noon
- First Baptist Church of Wixom (620 N. Wixom Road, Wixom)
- 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
