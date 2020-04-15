Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Tuesday night

DETROIT – Michigan officials continue to crack down on businesses that are violating the state’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Here’s what happened Tuesday:

Images of body bags inside Sinai-Grace Hospital show the grim reality of what first responders are dealing with during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Several containers with the words “short and long term refrigeration rental” on the side of them can be seen in the parking lot at the hospital.

There are eight coronavirus (COVID-19) patients receiving care at the TCF Center in Detroit as of Tuesday, officials said.

The convention center turned field hospital is now being called the TCF Regional Care Center. It is designed to care for patients who are recovering from the virus so hospitals can help patients with greater needs.

Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan announced a new website to help Michigan residents receive their federal stimulus checks.

Designed in partnership with Detroit nonprofit Civilla, the 2020 Coronavirus Stimulus Payment website takes people through a step-by-step process to ensure they’ve provided the IRS with information necessary to receive the funds.

Three of the Fast Splash Car Wash locations have been ticketed four times for violating the order.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, employees at multiple locations tried to mislead police by saying another officer said the business could stay open, which was not true.

A group of small business owners in Michigan hired an economist who said the state passed its peak number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases last week and the “days where we can resume some normalcy are on the horizon.”

Photos from over the weekend at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northern Michigan show people in groups on trails.

In response to the photos, which were taken Saturday, all park trails, trailheads, parking lots, and picnic areas are closed. Beach fires are also prohibited.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 27,001 as of Monday, including 1,768 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 25,635 confirmed cases and 1,602 deaths Sunday.

The official recovery rate is 433.

Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners will provide free laundry services to frontline workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, medical personnel, police officers, firefighters and their immediate families can take their personal laundry to any Tide Cleaners location in the Detroit area to be washed for free.

General Motors announced Tuesday that its first Ventec Life Systems V+Pro critical care ventilators are ready for delivery to the U.S. government’s Strategic National Stockpile

GM was awarded April 8 with a government contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to build 30,000 ventilators by August. The automaker is working with Ventec Life Systems, a partnership announced in March, to produce the machines at its plant in Kokomo, Indiana.

The State Bar of Michigan (SBM) announced Tuesday a new initiative to provide free legal services to frontline workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SBM’s “A Lawyer Helps” program will assist medical workers and first responders to prepare legal documents such as wills, medical powers of attorney and financial powers of attorney. Frontline workers will get paired with an attorney using the program’s Frontline Responders Legal Helpline, officials said.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

