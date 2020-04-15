Man forced at gunpoint to give up his vehicle in Roseville, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A man, 30, was forced at gunpoint to give up his vehicle early Wednesday morning in Roseville.

The victim agreed to pick up an acquaintance from the 35000 block of Jefferson Avenue and transport him to the block of Melvin and Tranquil streets in Roseville, officials said.

After reaching the destination, the 34-year-old man pointed a handgun at the victim and forced him to exit the car, police said. The gunman then drove off with the 2011 black Chevy Malibu.

Police say a one-car crash on eastbound I-94 near 13 Mile Road was reported several minutes after the victim’s vehicle was stolen. Police confirmed that the car in the crash was the stolen Chevy Malibu and the suspect had fled, officials said.

Police say there are unconfirmed reports that the suspect was picked up by a pickup truck at the scene of the crash. Michigan State Police utilized a K-9 unit but were not able to find the suspect, officials said.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, possibly wearing a blue hoodie and red sweatpants and armed.

Anyone with information can call the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4483 or Detective Sidaway at 586-447-4511.