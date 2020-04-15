MDHHS hosts virtual food drive for senior residents

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Aging and Adult Services Agency is partnering with the Food Bank Council of Michigan to raise money for senior residents staying home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The groups are asking Michigan residents to donate money to a virtual food drive that will provide boxes of food to seniors in need.

A $28 donation covers the cost of one box that contains 33 food items for 22 meals, officials said. Boxes contain items such as canned chicken, green beans, peanut butter and diced tomatoes.

“The COVID-19 pandemic poses unprecedented additional barriers to food access,” said Dr. Dawn Opel, director of research and strategic initiatives for the Food Bank Council of Michigan. “This program is an example of how we are creating innovative food distribution models to bring food to people where they are -- to alleviate household food insecurity and to prevent the spread of the virus for those without transportation and other supports.”

Officials say the Michigan National Guard will pack the first 10,000 boxes at Gleaner’s Community Food Bank’s warehouse in Pontiac, and then distribute them among local Area Agencies on Aging. Volunteers will deliver the boxes of food to seniors, officials said.

Seniors in need of extra support can visit this website to request deliveries or wellness check-ins, or contact their local Area Agency on Aging.

Click here to donate to the virtual food drive.

