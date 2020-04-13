IRS to launch ‘Get My Payment’ app to help with stimulus payments

The IRS is launching a “Get My Payment” app this month to help people track the status of their coronavirus stimulus payment.

The payments are automatic for most taxpayers. No further action is needed by taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees, according to the IRS. Some taxpayers started receiving the payments over the weekend.

The “Get My Payment” app is aimed at helping you:

Check your payment status

Confirm your payment type: direct deposit or check

Enter your bank account information for direct deposit if we don’t have your direct deposit information and we haven’t sent your payment yet

The IRS said the app is set to be available by mid April.

If you need to let the IRS know about your new address, go here.

The IRS is expected to make about 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit for people who used direct deposit on their 2018 or 2019 tax returns.

This will include Social Security beneficiaries who filed federal tax returns that included direct deposit information.

Shortly after that (hopefully within 10 days) after the first round of payments are made in mid-April, the IRS plans to make a second round of payments. These payments will be made to Social Security beneficiaries who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019 and receive their Social Security benefits via direct deposit.

The estimates are that nearly 99 percent of Social Security beneficiaries who do not file a return receive their benefits through direct deposit.

Approximately three weeks after the first round of payments are made, the IRS is expected to begin issuing paper checks to individuals. The checks will be issued in reverse “adjusted gross income” order—starting with people with the lowest income first.