Michigan businesses agree to stop selling fake coronavirus (COVID-19) defense patches

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Two Michigan businesses agreed to stop selling fake coronavirus (COVID-19) defense patches after receiving cease and desist letters from the attorney general’s office.

AG Dana Nessel issued the letters to Rockford-area businesses Frequency Apps Corp. and Biores Technologies Inc. last month for selling patches that claimed to protect people from COVID-19.

Both companies signed an assurance of voluntary compliance document stated they would not market or sell the “Coronavirus Defender” patch.

Officials said the businesses were marketing the patch through emails that claimed the it could “help aid the immune system to defend itself against exposure to the virus,” and “help lessen the effect of the virus if you already have” it.

It was priced at $49.99, but the companies stated that consumers could receive a 30-day supply of the patch for free when buying a 45-day supply of any patches the companies sell.

The businesses said they never sold any of the patches, but as a result of the agreement, they will be required to pay $1,000 to the state for its enforcement efforts by May 1.

Also, if any customer provides proof by Dec. 31 that they purchased a patch, the company will have to pay $1,000 per customer. Half of that money would go to the consumer, and the state would keep the other half.

“Deceitful business practices in any environment are unacceptable, but they carry a heavier stench of impropriety during a public health emergency like what Michigan is experiencing now,” Nessel said. “I’m proud of the work my Corporate Oversight Division has accomplished in bringing this matter to a close and stopping another bad actor from profiting on the fears of hardworking Michiganders.”

