Thousands protest Michigan governor’s stay-at-home order: ‘Government overreach on steroids’

LANSING, Mich. – Thousands of Michigan residents gathered Wednesday to protest what they believe is an overly strict stay-at-home order put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The rally in Lansing was supposed to last two hours. It began early, and six hours later, horns were still blaring up and down the roads around the state capital.

WATCH: Michigan Gov. Whitmer provides coronavirus (COVID-19) update

Protesters said the theme of “Operation Gridlock” is simple: Liberty and what’s going on with the extended stay-at-home order have nothing to do with each other.

Horns blared as many protesters draped themselves in the flag. Others waved flags from the roofs of their vehicles. There were boat trailers and business vehicles, and drone video from the conservative coalition shows a traffic jam like few have seen in Lansing.

“This is government overreach on steroids, and we’ve got to get back to following the Bill of Rights, and an executive order is not the law,” organizer Matt Seely said.

Tracy Cross, of White Cloud, drove two hours to be in attendance.

“We want an end to the tyranny,” Cross said. “We’re tired of hearing the fear. We understand and are sympathetic to those with the virus, but it should not stop the economy or people’s lives going forward.”

Danna Kuhr, of St. Clair, employs 300 people. She said she had to lay off some of them and is deeply concerned about Michigan business.

“We’re afraid another two or three weeks is doing to be devastating, and a lot of good people will be put on the streets because their businesses are going to default,” Kuhr said.

Whitmer is standing by her order.