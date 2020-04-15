Michigan Gov. Whitmer provides coronavirus (COVID-19) update

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response Wednesday afternoon.

The chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, joined Whitmer.

As of Wednesday, the state has 28,059 cases of COVID-19 and 1,921 people have died.

During the governor’s last press conference, she discussed how the curve appeared to be flattening. At the news conference before that, she extended the state’s stay-at-home order through the end of the month.

