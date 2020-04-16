Detroit woman missing after leaving home on city’s west side, police say

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing after she left her home on the city’s west side.

Arielle Jones was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday at her home in the 12000 block of Stoepel Street, officials said.

Jones is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 140-150 pounds, police said. She has a light complexion and black hair in two braids. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, black jeans and black Nike shoes.

Family members said Jones is in good physical condition but suffers from mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Jones or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.