Mechanic: Leaving your car sitting idle during COVID-19 stay-at-home order could lead to costly issues

DETROIT – Though you may not be getting out during the stay-at-home order, you shouldn’t leave your vehicle sitting for extended periods of time.

According to a mechanic, letting your car sit idle can lead to costly problems.

For instance, if your tires sit on the same place for too long, they can start to flatten in spots. Additionally, animals may make a vehicle that is not moving their home. Also, if you don’t have a full tank of gas, condensation can form as temperatures outside fluctuate, leading to water in the tank.

Mechanics suggest you take your vehicles for a drive around the block once a week to help avoid issues that could arise from letting it sit.