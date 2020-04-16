Michigan AG sends cease and desist letter to Detroit apartment trying to illegally evict seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a cease and desist letter Thursday to a Detroit apartment complex threatening to kick out tenants during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to officials, the company that oversees Jeffersonian Apartments was threatening to evict tenants who were behind on rent payments. Nessel said many of these renters are elderly.

Last month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order making it illegal to kick out people who are unable to pay their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic unless the person “poses a substantial risk to another person or an imminent and severe risk to the property.”

Nessel said tenants were hand-delivered letters telling them to pay their rent or move out within seven days.

“The fact that a landlord would threaten to kick out tenants – especially senior citizens – during this situation shows not only a disregard for the laws governing this state during the COVID-19 crisis, but a lack of compassion for our fellow Michiganders," Nessel said.

The order allows landlord’s to preserve their right to be paid, but "any demand for rent cannot also include demand for possession,” according to the cease and desist letter.

Violating the order can result in a $1,000 fine and/or 90 days in jail for each offense, as well as licensing penalties for businesses and other entities.

Read the full cease and desist letter below: