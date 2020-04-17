DTE delivers another 80,000 N95 masks to Oakland County for medical professionals, first responders

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – This week, DTE Energy donated another 80,000 much-needed N95 masks to Oakland County’s Homeland Security Division to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter was on hand to accept the donation. DTE has now given a total of 130,000 N95 masks.

The masks will be immediately distributed to area hospitals, nursing homes and first responders who are treating patients with COVID-19.

Coulter said there remains a critical need for all personal protective equipment, with area hospitals requesting 400,000 N95 masks, 420,000 surgical masks, face shields, medical gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer and other equipment to keep staff and residents safe.

Oakland County is accepting donations at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 2350 Pontiac Lake Road, in Waterford from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Homeland Security Division will pick up donations for those unable to deliver them. Arrangements can be made by calling 248-858-5550.