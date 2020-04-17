Michigan COVID-19 survivor spend would-be wedding weekend making PPE

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Multiple weddings have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Pam Klesco and Antonin Korenek are hoping they’ll be able to get married in a traditional ceremony in August. Of course, they are disappointed, but Klesco is channeling that energy into saving the lives of her fiance and his coworkers.

Update April 17, 3 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 30,023; Death toll now at 2,227

She decided that if she can’t wear her wedding gown, she’ll wear a medical gown instead.

The weekend they originally planned to get married is now being used to make personal protective equipment.

The couple was frustrated when they canceled the wedding, but that frustration turned to fear when Korenek, a nurse at a local hospital, contracted coronavirus.

He has since recovered and is back at work, but when he returned, he realized that nurses struggled to get the personal protective equipment they needed. So Klesco, who would normally be teaching first grade, taught herself how to make protective gowns for her fiance and his coworkers.

So many dream of wearing a gown, but sometimes life happens, the dress changes and it’s still the most important day of her life.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

