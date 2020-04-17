Michigan Gov. Whitmer stresses need for more testing, ‘hopes’ to relax ‘some’ stay-home measures on May 1

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on Friday morning that she hopes to be able to relax some stay-home measures on May 1, but more testing is needed.

Gov. Whitmer, in response to a question about Ohio planning to reopen some businesses on May 1, said she hopes to “have some relaxing," on May 1, “but it’s two weeks away, and the information, the data and our ability to test is changing to rapidly -- It’s hard to tell your precisely where we’ll be one week from now, let alone two weeks from now.”

“We are looking very carefully at making sure that each decision we make is supported by the science, by the facts, and is in the best interest of the health of the people,” Whitmer said. “Because that’s ultimately what matters to our ability to ramp up our economy again - and to avoid a second wave, which would be devastating.”

Whitmer is partnering with governors in the Midwest on a plan to reopen the region’s economy. She told the Today Show on Thursday that states need more help from the federal government to ramp up testing.

"COVID-19 doesn't respect state lines, it doesn't respect party lines and we're all in this together."



Michigan @GovWhitmer speaks with @GStephanopoulos on the coronavirus crisis as Michigan faces soaring unemployment and shutdown backlash. https://t.co/dVjoD0M0MG pic.twitter.com/cj0YkWzsXN — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 17, 2020

Gov. Whitmer also commented on the group of Northern Michigan sheriffs who made a statement against her stay-home order.

“Four sheriffs out of 83 sheriffs, making a point, that’s fine. I can take it. If it makes people feel better to take their frustrations out on me, that’s fine,” Gov. Whitmer said. “I’m the governor for 10 million people, I represent and want to protect every one of them, whether they voted for me or not.”

