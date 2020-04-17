Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Thursday night

DETROIT – A Michigan lawmaker introduced a plan Thursday to limit the governor’s powers during states of emergency, a day after thousands protested Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

Here’s what happened Thursday:

Oakland County officials said a map containing internal coronavirus (COVID-19) data was mistakenly leaked Tuesday night.

According to officials, the map had COVID-19 positive case information, such as gender, race, age, address and mortality status.

Michigan Rep. Jason Sheppard (R-Monroe) introduced a plan Thursday he says is designed to limit the governor’s powers during states of emergency.

Sheppard described Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order as overreach, saying it is restrictive and holds "Michigan residents hostage in their homes.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a cease and desist letter Thursday to a Detroit apartment complex threatening to kick out tenants during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to officials, the company that oversees Jeffersonian Apartments was threatening to evict tenants who were behind on rent payments. Nessel said many of these renters are elderly.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state is stepping in to help at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit

RELATED: ‘The nightmares are bad’: Photos emerge showing body bags stacked inside empty rooms at Detroit’s Sinai-Grace Hospital

The assistance comes after photos of how bodies of COVD-19 victims were being stored and stacked.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 29,263 as of Thursday, including 2,093 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 28,059 confirmed cases and 1,921 deaths Wednesday.

The official recovery rate is 433.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,317 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged over the last month, while 617 others remain hospitalized.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, an additional 43 patients have been released since Wednesday morning.

More than 1 million Michigan residents have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus outbreak began.

MORE: Michigan unemployment help and resources -- updated list

The number of unemployed people in Michigan is worst than during the 2009 recession.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is partnering with governors in the Midwest on a plan to reopen the region’s economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Governors Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Mike DeWine (OH), Tony Evers (WI), Tim Walz (MN), JB Pritzker (IL), Eric Holcomb (IN), and Andy Beshear (KY) announced that they will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region. Read their joint statement here.

Oakland County is opening its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Thursday at the county’s main campus in Pontiac.

The tests are by appointment-only and made through the Health Division’s Nurse on Call hotline, 800-848-5533.

The National Cherry Festival is pushing its annual event in Traverse City to July 2021 due to coronavirus concerns. The annual festival is normally held in late June, into early July, and it includes musical performances, family activities and - of course - cherries.

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic a the Detroit Golf Club is scheduled for July 2-5.

The PGA said it plans to resume 2020 play with the first four events, including the Rocket Mortgage Classic, closed to the general public but will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities in order to determine the most appropriate on-site access in each market.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.