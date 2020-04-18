Dearborn combat vet, wife form new mission to help first responders

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dan Grant is used to being on the frontlines and protecting Americans.

This Army veteran and his wife, Stacey Grant, are on a new mission -- helping hospital workers and making them feel safe on the job.

The Dearborn husband and wife are treating the COVID-19 outbreak as a full-on combat mission.

The two held a drive-thru collection effort of gloves, masks, face shields and other key PPE for those on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus.

“The frontline changes in different crisis," Dan Grant said. “Sometimes soldiers, firefighters, police -- right now it is nurses.”

As of April 18, 2020 at 3 p.m., Michigan has 30,791 cases of coronavirus and 2,308 confirmed deaths. State officials report 3,237 people have recovered from coronavirus in Michigan since the outbreak began.

“I think service members would understand the gravity of not having what you need," Stacey Grant said. "We weren’t sure what we were going to do, but we should do something.”

Dan Grant is an Army captain veteran who served in Iraq, but Stacey Grant started the Facebook group Protect Frontline Heroes: PPE Supplies Metro Detroit and is lining up donations of key protective gear, and getting it into the hands of first responders, grocery store employees, truck drivers and more.

The rapid deployment operation is like a full time job.

“It is 24/7. We have to remember who we are doing this for," Stacey Grant said. "It is not about the equipment, it is really about the people who need them and the people they are trying to save.”

You can donate to Protect Frontline Heroes through its official Facebook page or through its GoFundMe page.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

