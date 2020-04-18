Michigan lawmakers weigh changes to state’s stay-at-home-order

DETROIT – As of April 18, 2020, Michigan has 30,791 cases of coronavirus and 2,308 confirmed deaths. State officials report 3,237 people have recovered from coronavirus in Michigan since the outbreak began.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow spoke with Local 4 about the new numbers and how the state can move forward.

Simply put, Stabenow said that while numbers show improvement, the situation isn’t close being done and Michiganders aren’t out of danger yet.

“I still feel we have a ways to go. There’s no question about that,” Stabenow said. “We have over 30,000 cases in Michigan alone. Again, we’re one of the highest in the country.”

She spoke about the protest that happened Wednesday in Lansing, in addition to President Donald Trump’s tweet that said “Liberate Michigan.”

“I want to liberate Michigan from COVID-19,” Stabenow said. “That’s what I want him focused on.”

Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield wants Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to open the state up as soon as possible.

“Though we disagree with many aspects of your recent orders, we still appreciate your service to our state and you performing your duties the best that you can," Chatfield said. "We do, however, believe that several changes need to be made soon before it’s too late. With thousands of Michigan families suffering, unemployment skyrocketing and uncertainty in every county, we know that government can do better. And the people of our state deserve that.”

Whitmer said she knows people have been negatively impacted, but that keeping people at home is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and that she will release more on her plan to reopen the state soon.

