‘Operation Gridlock’ -- Michigan stay-at-home order protested in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. – The extended stay-at-home order for Michigan was the reason for a loud protest Wednesday in Lansing.

READ: Michigan extends ‘stay home’ order to April 30 -- What you need to know

The protest started at noon. The plan was to circle the Capitol with as many honking vehicles to protest the stay-at-home order.

ORIGINAL STORY: ‘People are fed up’: Michigan’s extended stay-at-home order draws criticism, protest

The residents protesting said they believe Gov. Gretchen Whitmer went too far in extending the stay-at-home order.

RELATED: What happens if you violate Michigan’s stay-at-home order?

“We’ve gone out of our way to make it nonpartisan,” said Michigan Conservative Coalition organizer Matt Seely. “This is about Michigan citizens.”

Michigan State Police troopers lined up to keep order, but protestors said they intend to follow safe distancing rules and would stay inside their vehicles.

“This arbitrary blanket spread of shutting down businesses, about putting all of these workers out of business," said Milford business owner Meshawn Maddock. "It’s a disaster.”

For her part, the governor defended her order.

“Michigan has the third most COVID-19 cases in the nation right now," Whitmer said Wednesday morning. “We’re not the third largest state in the nation. That tells you that we got a unique crisis on our hands and it demands a unique solution.”

RELATED: What does ‘reopening’ the economy look like? Some likely scenarios