Michigan representatives press Beaumont for answers after closure of Wayne hospital during COVID-19 pandemic

WAYNE, Mich. – Michigan representatives Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib are demanding answers from Beaumont after the health system closed its Wayne hospital during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

READ: Beaumont Wayne Hospital temporarily closes after discharging, transferring COVID-19 patients

The health system announced that the remaining COVID-19 patients at Beaumont Wayne were discharged or transferred to other hospitals Tuesday.

Dingell and Tlaib sent a letter to John Fox, the president of Beaumont Health, demanding that the hospital reopen on Monday.

Read that letter here.

Friday, Dingell and Tlaib pressed Beaumont with more questions.

“We write to follow up on our letter dated April 14, 2020 regarding the closure of Beaumont Wayne Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote Dingell and Tlaib. “Since that time, we have heard from numerous employees, families of patients, local elected officials, and other critical stakeholders expressing concerns about this decision and the impact it will have on communities in Western Wayne County and surrounding areas.”

The hospital will remain a COVID-19-only hospital in the event that cases surge when social distancing measures are scaled back, officials said.

Last month, the emergency room at the Wayne hospital closed, and the location began accepting only COVID-19 patients.

Read Dingell and Tlaib’s followup letter below: