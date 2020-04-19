Ingham County child dies from influenza before coronavirus outbreak

LANSING, Mich. – Public health officials confirmed Sunday that an Ingham County child died from influenza (flu) in January.

Officials said the child was the fifth in Michigan to die from the flu during the 2019-2020 flu season. Additional details regarding the child’s identity and condition have not been released.

According to officials, the 2019-2020 flu season has logged 168 pediatric deaths across the country -- the highest number of flu-related pediatric deaths in more than a decade.

However, the Ingham County Health Department says the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) mitigation measures have helped decrease “influenza activity”. Officials hope the steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are also followed to prevent the spread of the flu.

“We hope that the changes in habits surrounding COVID-19 will have an impact on future flu seasons,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “Many of these deaths are preventable, and many of the measures being emphasized to protect ourselves from COVID-19 are the very precautions we urge people to take every flu season.”

Health officials say people should wash their hands, avoid interaction with those who are ill and get the flu vaccine annually to prevent contracting the flu.

