Kalamazoo woman quarantined on cruise ship, unsure when she can return

FLORIDA – Glory Wesseldyk, a 20-year-old woman from Kalamazo, has been stranded on a cruise ship for over a month due to COVID-19.

The ship docks in Florida Monday but Wesseldyk has been told she won’t be able to leave the ship due to coronavirus concerns.

“We’ve just been floating around the Bahamas for the past 40 some days,” she said. “I think the last time I touched land was March 9.”

She said no one onboard has tested positive.

The U.S. State Department said its up to Flordia authorities to decide if Wesseldyk and other Americans can leave the ship.

Her parents are driving to Florida and lobbying local authorities to Wesseldyk can come home.