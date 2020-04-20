36ºF

5-year-old girl becomes the first child to die from COVID-19 in Michigan

Victor Williams, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A 5-year-old girl died Sunday morning at Beaumont Royal Oak, becoming the first child to die from COVID-19 in Michigan.

The family of Skylar Herbert confirmed the information Sunday night.

Before Sunday, the youngest person who died from coronavirus in Michigan was 20-years-old.

Beaumont Health released a statement Sunday night.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

