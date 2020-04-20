Man to be re-sentenced again in connection with 2008 fire that killed Detroit firefighter

DETROIT – A man currently behind bars in connection with the death of a Detroit firefighter in 2008 will be re-sentenced again.

Mario Willis was convicted after officials say he paid a man $20 to set a house on fire. When firefighters responded, Walter Harris was killed in the blaze.

The man who set the fire, Darian Dove, was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison in 2010.

Willis was sentenced to at least 41 years in prison for second-degree murder and arson.

It has been argued that Willis didn’t know the fire would kill someone.

The same sentence was handed down again when he was re-sentenced in 2013. A new sentencing date has not been set.